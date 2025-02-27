Simi Valley couple smuggled asylum seekers into US, forced them to work for free, DOJ says

article

The Brief The Justice Department arrested a Simi Valley couple accused of abusing asylum-seeking immigrants. Carolina Rojas and Jairo John Gastelo were arrested on Wednesday. Officials said the couple smuggled victims into the country, then forced them to work at the couple's home for free.



Justice Department officials arrested a Simi Valley couple this week, accused of smuggling asylum-seeking immigrants into the country, then forcing them to work at the couple's home for free.

The couple also allegedly collected their victims' paychecks once they got jobs, in order to "pay off" their entry into the country, the DOJ said.

The charges

What we know:

Jairo John Gastelo and his wife, Carolina Rojas, were arrested on Wednesday.

The couple were charged with multiple forced labor counts. Rojas was also charged with human trafficking, specifically for forced labor, giving immigration documents to undocumented immigrants, witness tampering and more.

The couple made their first court appearances on Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles.

Smuggling asylum-seekers

According to the indictment, Rojas and Gastelo worked to bring asylum-seekers into the country between at least November 2021 and March 2024. Officials said the couple worked with other groups to specifically target immigrants from Latin American countries.

Once they got to the U.S., the victims were brought to the couple's Simi Valley home, the indictment said.

Rojas and Gastelo are accused of then forcing the victims to work at the home for free, doing things like caring for a special-needs child and other household chores. The couple allegedly told their victims that the work was meant to pay for rent at the home.

Paychecks stolen

In addition to the free labor at home, the couple also allegedly charged the victims a fee for smuggling them into the country. When the immigrants tried to get jobs outside the home, officials said Rojas got them fake social security and green cards. She also allegedly had an arrangement with the manager at a local McDonald's to help get the victims jobs.

Then, the indictment alleged, Rojas would take the victims to a check-cashing company to cash their paychecks, then collect the money herself to pay off the smuggling fee.

In a statement to FOX 11, Lisa Murphy, the owner of the McDonald's location, said she is investigating the claims, calling the allegations "incredibly serious."

"If true, this conduct goes against the core values of my organization and we will take appropriate action," Murphy added.

What they're saying:

Officials called the couple's alleged scheme exploitative and "deplorable."

"As described in the indictment, the defendants smuggled individuals into the United States and exploited them for their own financial gain," Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally said in a press release. "The enforcement of our immigration laws is critical to preventing forced labor and human trafficking."

"Today’s indictment shows the great lengths that the defendants went through to enrich themselves off smuggled aliens," said HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang.

Going to trial

What's next:

The couple's trial has been set for April 8.

If convicted, Rojas and Gastelo face up to 85 years in prison for the forced labor charges. Rojas also faces up to another 225 years for her other charges.