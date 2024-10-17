Shots fired at bank robbery in Lake Forest; Deputies searching for suspect

article

The Brief A person tried to rob a bank in Lake Forest Thursday afternoon. Officials said shots were fired inside the bank, but not by deputies. No one was hit. The alleged thief left the bank. Deputies are now looking for them.



Shots were fired during a bank robbery in Lake Forest Thursday afternoon, and now deputies are searching for the suspect.

It happened just after noon Thursday, at the Chase Bank at the corner of Bake and Portola parkways, the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed to FOX 11. Deputies were called out to the area after reports of a bank robbery in progress.

By the time deputies got to the scene, deputies were told that gunshots were fired inside the bank, but they didn't know who fired.

Witnesses told authorities the suspect had a gun.

No one was hit in the shooting, deputies said, and the thief was able to walk out of the bank.

Deputies set up a perimeter near the bank to try and locate the suspect. They are also reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.

The suspect was wearing a yellow sweater, tan pants, and a mask.

Some cash was taken, but officials did not disclose the amount.