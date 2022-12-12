Shop local holiday gift guide 2022

Carrie Freitas, the Editor-in-Chief at Tableau Magazine, shares some holiday gift ideas from California-based companies.

Below are some gift ideas for everyone on your list:

For the Beauty Junkie: Oak Essentials skincare.

Everyone loves a candle! Backhouse Candles.

For the golfer: Blue Atlas Marketplace for custom golf putters.

For anyone on your list, gifts with a personal touch: It’s Ellis Sea for customized gifts.

For the hostess with the mostest: Statement Home trays.

Locally made stylish sweats: Aviator Nation.

For the yogi: Suga Mats made from recycled sweatsuits.

For the pickleball player: Fenix Sportier pickleball gear.

Bedtime cozies: Z Supply

Coffee with a Purpose: Grounds and Hounds Coffee Co.

