Shop local holiday gift guide 2022
LOS ANGELES - Carrie Freitas, the Editor-in-Chief at Tableau Magazine, shares some holiday gift ideas from California-based companies.
Below are some gift ideas for everyone on your list:
For the Beauty Junkie: Oak Essentials skincare.
Everyone loves a candle! Backhouse Candles.
For the golfer: Blue Atlas Marketplace for custom golf putters.
For anyone on your list, gifts with a personal touch: It’s Ellis Sea for customized gifts.
For the hostess with the mostest: Statement Home trays.
Locally made stylish sweats: Aviator Nation.
For the yogi: Suga Mats made from recycled sweatsuits.
For the pickleball player: Fenix Sportier pickleball gear.
Bedtime cozies: Z Supply
Coffee with a Purpose: Grounds and Hounds Coffee Co.