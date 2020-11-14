Shootout between deputies and suspect in Eastvale ends with arrest

A suspected gunman was arrested Saturday after he barricaded himself in a home in Eastvale and engaged in a shootout with deputies, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were sent to the 14000 block of Alpaca Court at about 3 a.m. on a report of "unknown trouble'' and found a man armed with a gun who began

threatening deputies, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"While waiting for additional units to arrive on scene, the suspect shot multiple rounds at the deputies from the interior of a home. The deputies took cover behind their vehicles, and the suspect continued to shoot at the deputies,'' Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro said in a news release.

Deputies shot back at the suspect and called for backup, Pecoraro said.

Police officers from Corona and Ontario soon showed up with armored vehicles and assisted in removing the deputies from the suspect's line of fire, according to Pecoraro.

When authorities learned that there were juveniles in the home, deputies used an armored vehicle to remove the juveniles from the residence, but in the process encountered the suspect in the home's doorway, prompting

deputies to shoot at the suspect, said Pecoraro.

The suspect, identified as Jose Alfredo Gonzalez, 43, was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Three juveniles were removed from the home unharmed and multiple weapons were found at the scene, Pecoraro said.

Sheriff's officials said Gonzalez would be booked into jail on suspicion of multiple counts of attempted murder on a peace officer, three counts of child endangerment, domestic violence and false imprisonment.

The deputies involved in the shooting were not named and will be placed on administrative leave per the sheriff's department's policy.

