Shooting outside Target in Baldwin Park leaves 1 injured

An investigation is underway in Baldwin Park after a man was shot outside a Target store overnight.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the store located at 3100 Baldwin Park Boulevard north of the 10 Freeway around 8 p.m.

One person was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Multiple shell casings were found outside the front entrance of the Target.

Police said one of four suspects is in custody. The person who was arrested was not the shooter, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, or if the suspects and the victim knew each other.