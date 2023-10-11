1 person hospitalized in shooting near high school in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - One person is hospitalized following a shooting that prompted the lockdown of a high school in Los Angeles Wednesday.
According to police, one person was found shot in front of Manual Arts Sr. High School around 8:30 a.m. Authorities said there is no indication that the shooting is related to the school.
SkyFOX video from the scene shows a person in a BMW being treated by paramedics before going into an ambulance.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.