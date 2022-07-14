Evacuations ordered during SWAT situation in Compton

Residents have been asked to evacuate after an initial call of shots fired in Compton Thursday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers responded to the area on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. A resident told FOX 11's Mario Ramirez she was in her home around 7:15 a.m. when she heard the commotion coming from outside.

LASD officials said a person with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital. Deputies proceeded to knock on doors at an apartment complex and when they knocked on a second-story corner unit, the suspect opened and fired at the deputies, firing at least two shots.

Deputies are working to secure the scene and all deputies are currently accounted for, according to the LASD.

An elderly woman was one of the residents rescued by LASD deputies while at the scene as deputies led them to a safer area. Evacuations have been ordered in the immediate area as the crime scene was expanded by 8:35 a.m. A SWAT unit was also called in to assist deputies.

A fire began to develop from the apartment unit where deputies found the suspect as smoke began billowing from the unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.