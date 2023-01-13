Shooting investigation underway at Sony Studios parking lot in Culver City

An investigation is underway in Culver City after a shooting victim drove himself to the Sony Studios parking lot Friday morning, authorities said.

Culver City PD received the call around 6 a.m. regarding someone suffering from a gunshot wound at the film studio located in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard.

The shooting victim told investigators he was shot on the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway.

He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance in an unknown condition.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

