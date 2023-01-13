Expand / Collapse search

Shooting investigation underway at Sony Studios parking lot in Culver City

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:28AM
Culver City
FOX 11

Shooting investigation underway at Sony Studios lot in Culver City

Investigators believe the victim was shot on the 10 Freeway

CULVER CITY, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Culver City after a shooting victim drove himself to the Sony Studios parking lot Friday morning, authorities said. 

Culver City PD received the call around 6 a.m. regarding someone suffering from a gunshot wound at the film studio located in the 10200 block of Washington Boulevard.

The shooting victim told investigators he was shot on the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway.

He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance in an unknown condition. 

No further information was immediately released by authorities. 
 