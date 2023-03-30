Shooting investigation blocking 405 Freeway near Hawthorne

article

A police investigation stemming from a shooting has blocked traffic on the 405 Freeway near the Hawthorne area.

SkyFOX was over the 405 Freeway near the Inglewood Avenue exit around 8 p.m.

All lanes are blocked due to the police investigation. Those looking to go through that area are being asked to take the Inglewood Avenue exit to get around the police activity.

Officials believe it may have been an officer-involved shooting. However, it is unknown if anyone was hurt and there is no word on what prompted the officer to open fire.

