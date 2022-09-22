Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop

Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street.

Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.

"Thankfully, you guys came along and picked up the story and then it got national attention, and all at once, cops are calling me saying we want to go arrest him," said Scrivano, owner of Blue Dog Beer Tavern.

The homeless man was identified as Kamran Niroo. He faces a charge of throwing an object at a moving vehicle.

While Scrivano sees this arrest as a step in the direction, he admits having mixed feelings.

"I feel horribly for this guy, but the officers told me, not only were they going to book him and charge him, but they were going to seek the housing and health that he needs," Scrivano said.

This incident is one of many that business owners are facing.

"Many business owners are at their wits end, they're not getting the responsiveness that they need and that they deserve," said Attorney Larry Slade, the Chair of the Homelessness Committee for the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association.

Business owners have repeatedly called police and city officials, but they say their pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears.

"There is anger in the community. It is palpable, and we want to address it proactively and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure that happens, including leaning on any elected official," Slade said.

LA City Councilwoman Nithya Raman represents the 4th district which includes Sherman Oaks. Business owners say they have called, emailed, and tagged her on social media posts but they have heard no response.