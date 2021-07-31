Sheriff Villanueva says he has “grave concerns” over deadly shooting by deputies

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has once again found itself in the center of controversy after body camera footage was released from a deadly March shooting involving its deputies and a man who was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis. In response, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva express "grave concerns" over the released footage.

On March 14, deputies responded to reports that a man was armed with a knife and was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

At some point after arriving at the scene, the man identified as 34-year-old David Ordaz Jr. was shot multiple times during the deputy-involved shooting in front of his family members. He later died as a result of his gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting.

The fatal incident was captured by body-worn camera video and was posted on the department’s website on its "Transparency Promise" page.

The family of Ordaz filed a federal civil rights lawsuit and allege that four deputies used unjustified lethal force.

Since the shooting, one of the deputies was relieved of his duties and the others have been suspended.

The department continues to conduct an internal investigation. Once completed, the findings will be submitted to the LA County District Attorney’s Justice System Integrity Division.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.



