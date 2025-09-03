Shein investigating after Luigi Mangione seemingly appears in ad

The Brief Shein is investigating how an image that appears to look like accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione appeared on its website. The ad in question has since been taken down. Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024.



Popular fast-fashion retailer Shein is looking into how Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appeared on its website modeling a shirt.

What we know:

Shein has reportedly opened an investigation into the matter. A Shein spokesperson told FOX Business that the image of Mangione was uploaded by a third-party vendor and was removed immediately after being discovered.

"We have stringent standards for all listings on our platform. We are conducting a thorough investigation, strengthening our monitoring processes, and will take appropriate action against the vendor in line with our policies," Shein told FOX Business.

According to BBC News, the image appeared to show Mangione modeling a white floral short-sleeve button-down shirt that was on sale for less than $10.

It's unclear if the image is AI-generated or if the model actually looks like Mangione.

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Dig deeper:

Mangione, 27, is facing multiple charges for the murder of Brian Thompson, who was shot and killed in front of a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, 2024. Mangione was found five days later at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Officials recovered a manifesto, clothing, a mask similar to the one worn during the crime, multiple fake IDs and a U.S. passport. Authorities also recovered a firearm and a suppressor similar to the weapon used in Thompson's murder. Law enforcement said the manifesto said he had some "ill will toward corporate America."

Authorities say the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" – a phrase critics use to describe insurance company tactics – were written on the ammo casings left behind at the scene. New York City police believe the shooting was premeditated and targeted.