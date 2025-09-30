Shark bites swimmer attempting Catalina Channel crossing at night

A long-distance swimmer is recovering after being bitten by a shark while attempting a night swim across the Catalina Channel, officials said.

The rare encounter happened early Tuesday near Doctor's Cove off Catalina Island.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. when the vessel Bottom Scratcher, a live-aboard scuba diving boat, left Catalina with the injured swimmer on board. The crew met Los Angeles Fire Department boats mid-channel—about 12 miles from the mainland—and transferred the man to firefighters.

Officials said the victim had already been treated on the boat, with wounds to his left foot wrapped before being moved to shore.

He was taken to Fire Station 110 and later transported by ambulance to a hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities confirmed the swimmer had set out on a solo attempt to cross the Catalina Channel, a 20.5-mile route considered one of the world’s most challenging marathon swims. Swimmers often begin at night to take advantage of calmer winds and conditions.

According to LAFD boat pilot Shaun Corby, the shark was estimated to be a juvenile great white about three to four feet long and "just nipped at his leg, his foot. And then took off."

What they're saying:

On the rarity of the event, Corby added: "Obviously, this is a super rare thing. I don’t know what the underlying circumstances were, but it's minimal out here."

He also noted that channel swimmers are typically escorted for safety: "When they swim the channel, they usually have a follow boat that’s right next to them the whole time. I’m pretty sure they had eyes on the shark as it came up."