Shannen Doherty documented her breast cancer battle on 'Let's Be Clear' podcast

Months before her death from breast cancer, Shannen Doherty hosted a podcast called "Let’s Be Clear" to discuss her battle with breast cancer.

"I have found this podcast to have been really cathartic," Doherty said.

For instance, with regard to her chemotherapy she said, "I have no idea how long I'm going to be on the chemo for. I have no idea if it's going to be 3 months... 6 months..."\

Her candor was striking. The actress from "Charmed" and "Beverly HIlls 90210" spoke from the heart about her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis saying things like, "I felt like I was giving up on a dream and what did that mean for me. Did it mean I was giving up on life? Did it mean that I as throwing in the towel."

Megan KIink with Susan G. Komen describes Doherty as "incredibly courageous to be so open."

Megan Klink with the Susan G. Komen organization believes Doherty's transparency and candor will likely move many women to get mammograms.

"So many women are so fearful just to go do that," she said.

"I think that kind of information is a blessing that she would share that," said Dr. Chelsey Kahanowitch with the Nancy Reagan Breast Center.

Dr. Chelsey Kahanowitch says Shannen's podcasting and general openness is likely to remind women about the need to go to centers like hers and get mammograms.

According to the Susan G. Komen organization:

1 of 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

43,000 women and men are expected to die this year from metastatic disease.

and every two minutes one case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the U.S...

Klink says there has been progress

"It used to be that if you were stage four that it was an automatic death sentence. It is not that case any longer," Klink said.

Gabrielle Carteris from the cast of Beverly Hills 90210 said, "Shannen was so young and so courageous. By sharing her journey she has helped so many."

In many, ways her openness and candor is her legacy.

Shannen Doherty was 53.

