SFO-bound Southwest flight makes emergency landing

The Brief The SFO-bound flight was diverted to Ontario after reports of smoke in the cabin No injuries were reported on the Southwest Airlines flight



A San Francisco-bound Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Ontario International Airport after reports of smoke by the cabin crew.

Southwest Flight 984 safely landed at the southern California airport Saturday night after the flight made an emergency landing after the cabin crew reported smoke. Hours later, the plane landed at San Francisco International Airport hours after its scheduled time.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said when the plane landed, emergency personnel examined the plane and found nothing unusual. Customers were deplaned and put on another aircraft.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," a spokesperson said.

The airline said there was also no visible sign of smoke in either the cabin or cockpit, but instead just a faint odor. Additionally, they said the smell of smoke may have originated from wildfires in the area.

The FAA told KTVU they are investigating the emergency landing. No injuries were reported.