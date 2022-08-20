Sex offender arrested for trying to assault girl in Riverside elementary school bathroom

article

A registered sex offender was arrested Friday after entering a Riverside elementary school bathroom and attempting to assault a young student, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Thirty-two-year-old Logan Nighswonger of Riverside was arrested Friday and is currently being held without bail.

Officers say that just after noon Friday, officials received reports that a man had jumped the fence and entered a girls' bathroom at McAuliffe Elementary School. An employee saw Nighswonger leave the bathroom and heard a girl crying inside. The employee then followed Nighswonger out of the school, as officers say he jumped multiple fences before getting in a car and driving away.

That employee provided officers with a detailed description of Nighswonger's car, and using that information, officers were able to track the car down to a business in Placentia in Orange County, where Nighswonger was taken into custody. Nighswonger's been booked to the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted sex acts with a child under the age of 10 as well as being a registered sex offender on school grounds.

Riverside officials are still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with Riverside Police's Sexual Assaul - Child Abuse Unit at 951-353-7121.