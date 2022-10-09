LAPD releases video of violent follow-home robbery; more victims sought

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 34-year-old Clayton Randolph and 35-year-old Shanika Davidson were arrested Sept. 15 after evidence including two handguns and jewelry seized during a search warrant connected the pair to a series of robberies.

Randolph was booked for six counts of robbery and his bail is set at $2.3 million. Additionally, 12 charges against Randolph including attempted murder were also filed, officials said.

Davidson was booked for robbery and was released on $50,000 bail.

Because it is believed that Randolph may be involved in other LA-area robberies, authorities have since released surveillance video from a Sept. 4 robbery at a gas station in the 5500 block of White Oak Drive. They are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact police.

Anyone with information related to this or any other follow-home robbery is urged to call Robbery Homicide Division’s Detective Dara Brown at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).