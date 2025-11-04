Sen. Alex Padilla will not run for California governor

The Brief Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) announced Tuesday that he will remain in the U.S. Senate and not run for governor of California next year. Padilla made the announcement at the U.S. Capitol, stating he chose to "stay in this fight" for the Constitution and fundamental rights. Padilla joins former Vice President Kamala Harris as a high-profile Democrat choosing not to enter the crowded governor's race.



Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) ended weeks of speculation on Tuesday by announcing that he will remain in the U.S. Senate and will not run for Governor of California next year.

What they're saying:

Padilla made the announcement at the U.S. Capitol, explaining his decision to focus on his work in the Senate:

"It is with a full heart and even more commitment than ever that I'm choosing not to run for governor of California next year," the former Los Angeles city council member said. "I choose not just to stay in the senate, I choose to stay in this fight, because the constitution is worth fighting for. Our fundamental rights are worth fighting for."

The backstory:

Padilla has held his seat in the Senate since January 2021. His long career in public service has included significant roles in both local and state government: California Secretary of State (prior to the Senate); State Senate representing Los Angeles (2006 to 2014); and Los Angeles City Council (1999 to 2006), where he served nearly five years as council president.

Big picture view:

Padilla's decision removes another high-profile Democrat from the crowded field seeking the governor's office.

He joins former Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced in July that she also would not be running.

The list of Democrats currently seeking the nomination includes:

Former Congressman and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Entrepreneur Stephen Cloobeck.

Former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter.

State schools chief Tony Thurmond.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Former Controller Betty Yee.

The Republican side of the race includes:

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Former Fox News host Steve Hilton.