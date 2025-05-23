Semi crashes through 210 Freeway wall in Arcadia

The Brief A big rig crashed through a sound wall on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Arcadia early Friday morning. The driver of the semi was rescued and hospitalized in unknown condition. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.



A big rig was involved in a serious crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia early Friday morning, tearing through a sound wall and leaving debris across the roadway.

What we know:

Around 2:28 a.m. on Friday, a big rig crashed on the eastbound 210 Freeway near the Baldwin Avenue exit in Arcadia.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the truck went through a sound wall and overturned.

The overturned semi also struck another vehicle in the freeway's slow lane.

The driver of the big rig was temporarily trapped inside the vehicle's cab but was rescued and transported to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

What they're saying:

Residents who live in the surrounding neighborhood say the impact sounded like an explosion.

"We’ve never had anything jump the wall like this before since we’ve been here. I’ve been here 24 years," said Arcadia resident Robert Hillier.

"It was kind of scary. This is a very busy corner. It’s incredible, if he survived that’s amazing," said Arcadia resident Carol Kealey.

What we don't know:

The condition of the big rig driver who was transported to the hospital is currently unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

What's next:

Just before 6:30 a.m., the CHP ordered two heavy tow trucks to clear the wreckage and noted the trailer was loaded with 10 tons of lumber.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for lanes 4 and 5 of the eastbound Foothill Freeway and the Michilinda Avenue on-ramp.