SeaWorld San Diego mourns loss of 'fun-loving' orca

SeaWorld San Diego is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The iconic marine park announced on social media Friday that Amaya has died.

"Amaya was a playful, fun-loving orca that always put smiles on people’s faces." said Petey, one of her animal care specialists, on SeaWorld's Facebook page. "She will be missed by our team and the guests that she inspired. Thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support."

The park did not specify how old Amaya was or how she died.

