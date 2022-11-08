Expand / Collapse search
Seattle school shooting: 1 student killed at Ingraham High School, suspect in custody

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
Washington
SEATTLE - Police say a suspect is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning.

Just after 2:00 p.m., Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Representative Pramila Jayapal held a press conference to provide updates to Tuesday morning's shooting. It was quickly announced that the student who was shot had died from their injuries.

According to the Seattle Mayor's Office, Bruce Harrell and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz will deliver updates on the incident at around 2:00 p.m. 

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ingraham High School in the 1800 block of North 135th Street at 9:55 am.

When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a person with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and their condition is unknown. 

Seattle Public Schools said that the victim is believed to be a student.

The campus was placed on lockdown and police secured the campus. 

Before noon, students were released one classroom at a time.

Police have set up a location at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street for families to reunite with students.  

If a student is 18, they are allowed to leave as long as they check out. 

Seattle police said they are working on a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site. 

The school district said that classes will be canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Ingraham High School. Families and students are advised to check online for updates.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.