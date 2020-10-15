Expand / Collapse search
Search underway for suspect who shot at officers on 605 Freeway

By and Kelli Johnson
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Part of the 605 Freeway was closed Oct. 15 after a homeless man fired at officers, officials said.

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. - A search was underway Thursday for an alleged homeless man accused of firing at Caltrans workers and California Highway Patrol officers on the 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos, authorities said. 

The gunfire caused temporary freeway closures as traffic was diverted from the scene. 

The shooting occurred just after 9:15 a.m., the CHP said. 

“We had officers that were assisting Caltrans with a maintenance detail in the area of the Katella onramp to the southbound 405. At some point during that maintenance operation, Caltrans requested CHP units that were working the detail due to a pedestrian that they had come in contact with,” a CHP officer told FOX 11. "Two officers approached and made contact with a male pedestrian in the brush area and at that time, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

California Highway Patrol officers and Caltrans workers were fired on Oct. 15 by an apparent transient under the cover of foliage near the southbound Katella Avenue onramp to the 605 Freeway.

It was unknown if officers fired back at the suspect.

It is believed the suspect resided in a tent underneath the onramp.

An officer suffered a minor injury and the details of his injury were not disclosed. 

Responding firefighters wore bulletproof vests, FOX 11's Sandra Endo reported.

This further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.