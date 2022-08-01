Have You Seen Him? Man accused of sexually assaulting, injuring woman near a Torrance hospital

Police Monday were searching for a man who sexually assaulted and injured a woman in Torrance.

The woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by the man about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Emerald Street, north of Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Mark Ponegalek.

Events leading up to the assault were unclear, though Torrance police said the woman fought back and was badly injured before the man fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a man between 19 and 26 years old with a stocky build and dark complexion. No further details were immediately available.