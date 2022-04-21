Search underway for hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Long Beach near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue.

Long Beach police officers were called to the area around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. After arriving at the scene, officers found a woman lying in the traffic lanes, and she was declared dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

A description of the suspect or suspect’s vehicle was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach PD.

