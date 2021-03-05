Search continues for suspects involved in armed robbery at famed Beverly Hills restaurant

The search continues for the three suspect who robbed a restaurant patron at gunpoint in Beverly Hills Thursday afternoon.

Beverly Hills police say three men walked into the Il Pastaio restaurant on North Canon Drive and demanded property from a restaurant diner. A scuffle occurred and shots were then fired.

A woman was shot in the back of the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects ran off with a $500,000 Richard Mille watch.

On Friday, the man whose watch was stolen told FOX 11 he is now offering two rewards: $50,000 for the return of the watch and another $50,000 to turn in the three suspects.

The owner of that watch spoke to FOX 11’s Phil Shuman about the incident.

"When the gun was pointed to my head I took a chance and grabbed the gun and tried to push it away from me and we got to a tussle on the ground, me and two other guys, trying to get the gun away from them and while his hand was still in the trigger a couple of shots got fired," the victim said.

"These guys didn’t come to play. He had a bullet in the chamber," he added.

Beverly Hills police are investigating if this armed robbery is connected to a string of robberies where jewelry was the target.

Police say the suspect’s gun was left at the scene and several cameras in the area captured the incident, however it might be difficult to identify the suspects since most of their face was covered up.

