Scuba Show 2023 returns to Long Beach

Want to find out what it’s like to breathe underwater? Be a mermaid? Step into a shark cage?

Scuba Show 2023 - the largest consumer scuba show diving exposition - is happening this weekend at the Long Beach Convention Center.

For those unfamiliar with scuba, the show is the perfect place to begin. Attendees will have the opportunity to try their hand at diving in a 15,000-gallon heated pool on the exhibit hall floor, where first-timers can experience scuba under the supervision of experienced dive instructors.

"Southern California is a haven for diving. We relish the chance to engage directly with both the local and broader diving community to present them with opportunities to learn more about the industry and sport we are all so passionate about," said Mark Young, Scuba Show Producer.

"The show serves as a representation of how passionate and welcoming our community is. Whether you are an experienced diver or are interested in the sport, the Scuba Show welcomes you to experience the magic of scuba diving."

The show will present divers and the scuba-curious from the Southern California community and beyond the opportunity to experience the vast world of scuba diving.

To learn more, visit scubashow.com.



