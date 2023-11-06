Schwarzenegger to receive courage award from Holocaust Museum LA

Actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will receive the inaugural Award of Courage from Holocaust Museum LA Monday evening in honor of his longtime advocacy against antisemitism and bigotry.

Schwarzenegger will be joined at the museum's 15th annual gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel by a dozen Holocaust survivors, including Joseph Alexander, who turns 101 Monday, according to museum CEO Beth Kean.

Schwarzenegger will receive the award from producer Mike Medavoy. It is cut from specially cured oak wood in honor of Schwarzenegger's bodybuilding nickname, "The Austrian Oak," Kean said.

Following the presentation of the award, Schwarzenegger will be joined by the Holocaust survivors in placing a flame into a specially designed miner's lamp, which will be transported by a special Los Angeles Police Department escort to the museum in Pan Pacific Park where it will be lit in perpetuity, Kean said.

Schwarzenegger, the son of a Nazi, "has publicly spoken out against hate on social media for many years, regularly posting videos and statements to his fans," Kean said. Through the USC Schwarzenegger Institute, he recently hosted an on-campus discussion titled "Terminating Hate: Breaking the Cycle of Extremism."

"The first 'Award of Courage' embodies all the lessons of the Holocaust — the spirit of educating and elevating humanity to fight hate in all forms," Kean said in a statement.

"Arnold, by speaking out publicly, embodies our museum's essence of inspiring humanity through truth."

Also scheduled to be honored during the gala is Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, vice president of the Annenberg Foundation and founder of GRoW@Annenberg, which financially supports projects and groups "that address social and cultural issues, meets urgent community needs and offers inspiration and collaboration — all with the goal of improving the quality of life in communities around the world," Kean said.

Weingarten directed a $1 million gift to the museum's "Building Truth" campus expansion project, according to the Kean.

Also being honored is Sandra Gerson Kanengiser, board chair and president of the Jack and Goldie Nomberg Foundation, which was endowed by her uncle, Holocaust survivor Jack Nomberg. Kanengiser also directed a $1 million grant from the foundation to the museum to provide free tours for students, Kean said.