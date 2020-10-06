Scammers unknowingly knock on Covina coach’s door, claiming they were fundraising for his team

Covina residents are being warned about two guys going door-to-door claiming they’re raising money for the Covina High School football team.

The pair unknowingly knocked on the door of one of the high school football coaches, who knew they were not members of his team.

In the encounter captured on Ring video, one of the alleged scammers told the homeowner, "me and my partner, we're raising money for Covina High School football, and we're working really hard, sir."

The coach replied by saying, "it's funny you bring that up because I know for a fact that you guys don't go to Covina because I teach there... I'm a football coach at Covina."

The scammer went on to claim that he was a running back on the football team.

The homeowner then asks them to name the head coach.

They couldn't, and eventually left.

Covina High School football tweeted out the video of the incident and said the pair was not with the program.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Covina Police Department to see if they are looking into these scammers and is waiting to hear back.