Saweetie partners with Intuit for financial literacy event for LA high school students

"My Type" rapper Saweetie is using her platform to help students with financial literacy.

What we know:

April marks Financial Literacy Month and to celebrate, Saweetie hit the stage at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome for an estimated 300 Los Angeles high schoolers. In addition to watching Saweetie perform, students participated in a day of financial empowerment and hands-on workshops.

The Grammy-nominated artist, born Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, is a first-generation college student, entrepreneur and an advocate for financial education.

She first partnered with Intuit in 2021 to launch the "Money Moves" campaign and Tuesday’s events celebrations the expansion of the mission to help young people build real-world money skills and financial confidence.

Intuit is the technology platform behind programs such as TurboTax, Credit Karma and QuickBooks.

Saweetie uses her platform to give back and spread knowledge

What they're saying:

"I think that it's imperative for someone who has my platform to give back to communities that look up to me to communities who look like me, because it's not always that we learn at such a young age what to do with our money and to make sure that we're responsible for it so I just love to pay it forward and to give it back," Saweetie explained.

In addition to performing, she also shared some stories with students about what it was like for her to work multiple jobs while in college, also sharing the importance of how to navigate life after high school.

"Having a skill set to succeed in the future, to go out there and survive in the real world is really important. And I feel like after they walk across that stage, they get their diploma, they need to know what they're, I wouldn't even say up against, but they just need to have the skill sets to navigate in the world we are in today. And since things are always changing, it's important to teach them that if they can acquire the knowledge, they can apply it to their life. And that's what teaching about financial success is all about," she added.

Dig deeper:

Intuit Dome and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO, wanted the arena to be far more than a place to host concerts and basketball games. He also wanted the venue to serve as a place that would benefit the Inglewood community.

"We’re trying to make sure we support local businesses. We support local people in getting trained and up to speed and support the community," he said in a previous interview.

