San Fernando Valley hockey community fights to save historic ice rink from demolition

The Brief A May 1 demolition looms for the LA Kings Valley Ice Center, threatening a decades-old San Fernando Valley staple. The "Home of the California Heat," a premier training ground for NHL and NCAA talent, faces an uncertain future. Community leaders started a petition calling on government officials and philanthropists to fund renovations or find relocation alternatives.



The LA Kings Valley Ice Center, a foundational pillar for youth sports in the San Fernando Valley, is facing a partial demolition that residents fear will dismantle a thriving community.

What we know:

The scheduled demolition targets the Glacier sheet, the main lobby area, and the Natty Hatty Proshop.

For decades, this facility has served as the "Home of the California Heat," a youth hockey program with a proven track record of developing players for the NHL, NCAA, and major junior leagues like the USHL and NAHL.

Beyond elite sports, the center acts as a community hub for school events and recreational leagues.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the rink emphasize that the facility is more than just a sports venue, describing it as "a home for thousands of kids who have learned discipline, teamwork, and resilience through hockey."

"The LA Kings Valley Ice Center should not be demolished because it is so much more than a building, it is where passion, resilience, and community are formed. For my family, it is where my son discovered his love for the sport of hockey," said Rachel from Studio City.

"This is a special place for the hockey community and it would be a travesty to have it taken away from all of the hockey players and figure skaters who call it home," said Jennifer of Castaic.

"This ice rink is a cornerstone of our local community. I have spent years coming here with friends and family, and it’s even where my husband and I went on our dates. To lose a local facility like this would be a devastating blow to everyone who relies on it for recreation and connection," said Melanie.

What's next:

Community members have launched an urgent petition to stop the demolition.

They are calling on local government officials and philanthropists to intervene with "investment in renovation, relocation, or the preservation" of the center.

The goal is to find a middle ground that allows for modernization without erasing the facility's legacy.

What you can do:

Supporters are being urged to sign the community petition to demonstrate the local demand for youth hockey infrastructure.