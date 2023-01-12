Why a saturated SoCal is prime for more landslides

It typically only takes a half an inch of rain per hour to trigger a mudslide, and unfortunately, we know it can happen in days and even weeks in some cases after significant rainfall like Southern California just experienced.

Just two days ago, this entire roadway on Fredonia Drive in Studio City was covered with up to four feet of mud in some spots. This resulted in the road being blocked and over a dozen residents sheltering in place overnight.

Mountain communities received some of the heaviest rainfall.

During this latest storm, rain continued to fall for hours and with storms just days apart, it increases the likelihoods for mudslides, experts say.

While they're difficult to predict, there are ways residents can prepare.

Officials do have a general sense of the areas most susceptible to mudslides. You can check out the U.S. Geological Survey's mapping tool, which highlights recent burn areas more at-risk for mudslides and debris flow.

The mudslide in Studio City carried rocks, tires, branches, and other debris from the nearby hillsides.

In most standard homeowner policies, flooding of any type is usually not covered, so it's recommended you check yours if you're unsure.

Just a couple inches of water can end up costing a homeowner ten of thousands of dollars.