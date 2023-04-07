Hollywood mogul's 'democrat' daughter slams 'liberal' San Francisco after Cash App founder's murder

Sara Foster , daughter of legendary musician David Foster, disavowed "liberal politicians" as details emerged about the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee.

Sara Foster in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lee, the 43-year-old founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Rincon Hill area of San Francisco. Authorities have not identified a suspect in the attack.

Foster shared a screenshot of an article that featured photographs of Lee with his two children.

"I have no words," she wrote. "SF is a complete s---hole. I am a registered democrat and feel confident saying liberal politicians are ruining cities."

Foster added, "Disgusting. My heart breaks for this family."

One image showed Lee hugging his two daughters. Lee smiled in another photograph from his LinkedIn account.

Foster's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In an "Ask Me Anything" conversation on Instagram last year, Foster shared her continued support for billionaire developer Rick Caruso in his failed bid to become mayor of Los Angeles.

When asked if she would leave L.A. if Caruso's opponent, then-Democrat U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, won the race, she said, "I am born and raised here, and I'm 100% certain that Karen Bass is completely unequipped to handle what is happening in this city. … I know she is a nice person, but she is not up for it."

The fashion designer is the middle daughter of David Foster, a major record producer and composer known for working with Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, Chicago, Kenny Loggins, Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Buble, to name a few.

(Getty Images)

David was previously married to Linda Thompson for 14 years, and his fourth wife, Yolanda Hadid, starred on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

He remarried in 2019 and welcomed a son with wife Katharine McPhee in 2021.

Sara has two children with longtime fiancé and former professional tennis player Thomas Haas.

Local reports state that Lee begged for assistance in 911 calls following the stabbing: "Help! Someone stabbed me," he said. A driver apparently ignored his pleas as he stumbled down a sidewalk near the Bay Bridge while clutching a wound on his side, according to surveillance footage from the scene of the crime obtained by the San Francisco Standard.

Fox News Digital has not independently confirmed either recording.

RELATED: SFPD searching for leads to catch killer of Cash App's Bob Lee

In a statement, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the department would not comment on evidence in the case due to the active investigation.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Lee," he said. "There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city."

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.



Get more at FOXNews.com