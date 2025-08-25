Santa Monica police chief announces he is resigning

article

The Brief Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista has abruptly announced his resignation, effective October 4. Batista, who became chief in 2021, said he is confident he accomplished the goals he set for the department, including rebuilding staff morale and strengthening community ties. The search for his successor is underway, but plans for a replacement are not yet clear.



Santa Monica is looking for its next top cop Sunday after Police Chief Ramon Batista announced his resignation.

Batista announced Friday that he would step down effective Oct. 4. He did not give a reason. Batista said he had submitted a letter of resignation to City Manager Oliver Chi.

Plans for a successor were not immediately clear.

Batista became chief on Oct. 18, 2021, taking over from Jacqueline Seabrooks, who assumed the post on an interim basis after former Police Chief Cynthia Renaud retired in the wake of criticism for the department's response to riots that broke out amid protests over George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis in May 2020.

"I know this announcement may surprise you, but I want you to understand it comes after careful thought and with deep appreciation for the time we've shared, the challenges we've faced, and the future we've built together," Batista said in his announcement statement Friday.

"When I arrived in Santa Monica, our department faced major challenges. Morale was low, staffing levels were at historic lows, and hope was scarce. Still, from the start, I was inspired by the character and resilience of the men and women of the Santa Monica Police Department. Together, we rebuilt our ranks, reaffirmed our mission, and strengthened our connection to this community. Today, I leave confident that we accomplished every major goal we set and laid the foundation for the next chapter of policing in this city."

Batista touted several achievements, including launching a computer- aided dispatch and records management system, laying the groundwork for the city's first Real-Time Crime and Information Center, expanding camera systems and formalizing the department's Drone as First Responder program, and building a culture "based on wellness, resilience, and unity."

"Our officers also stood strong when Santa Monica needed them most," he said. "They protected homes during the Palisades fires, defended neighborhoods against looting, and responded to violent attacks against officers and residents alike with bravery and professionalism. They managed dozens of public protests with skill and respect, ensuring people could express themselves safely and lawfully. These efforts, often under intense scrutiny, showcased the very best of public service; a stark contrast from the events of May 31, 2020."

Batista was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Arizona, where he began his law enforcement career with the Tucson Police Department in 1986. Prior to his term as SMPD chief, he was appointed chief of police in Mesa in 2017.