Santa Barbara man arrested for shooting through Highland apartment door in 'unprovoked' attack

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested and faces attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired a gun through the front door of a Highland apartment in what deputies called an "unprovoked attack."

The shooting happened back on Feb. 28 at an apartment in the 7000 block of Central Avenue in Highland. San Bernardino County deputies were called to the area after reports that an elderly person had been shot in their home.

When they got their they found the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, with a tourniquet around their leg.

SUGGESTED: LAPD shooting suspect died by suicide: Chief Moore

Ring doorbell footage from another nearby apartment showed the moments leading up to the attack. A suspect in all black, including a black hoodie and black face covering, was seen walking up the apartment stairs before pulling out a small gun. The suspect noticeably struggled with the gun for more than 20 seconds before firing four rounds through the apartment's front door.

Using that video, deputies were able to identify the alleged suspect as 34-year-old Gabriel Arce of Santa Barbara. Deputies arrested Arce on Tuesday. Arce was out of prison on parole for robbery. When deputies served a warrant at his Santa Barbara home, they found what they believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Arce is being held without bail.