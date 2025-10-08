Food truck driver killed during crash in Santa Ana

The Brief A food truck driver died after a collision in Santa Ana. Two other people were hospitalized with moderate injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown.



One person died during a crash involving a food truck and an SUV in Santa Ana.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Warner Ave. and Broadway.

The truck driver, Richardson Ayala, 67, of Anaheim, was attempting to make a left turn from Warner Avenue to Broadway when the vehicle collided with an SUV. The food truck overturned; Ayala was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

A passenger in the food truck was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. The driver in the SUV was also transported with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.