San Marino man 'clobbered on the head' during home invasion robbery: Police

A search is underway in San Marino for four suspects after a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning, according to the San Marino Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Duarte Road, near San Gabriel Boulevard, around midnight following a report of masked intruders entering a home and stealing items.

The victim stated he was at home when the suspects gained entry through an unlocked front window by forcibly removing the screen.

According to San Marino police, the victim reported he "was clobbered on the head and left arm with a blunt object while a second suspect brandished a pistol and demanded cash."

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

What we don't know:

While home surveillance video captured images of the suspects, their identities remain unknown.

The type of car they arrived in was also unidentified.

What's next:

San Marino Police Department detectives are actively investigating the robbery.

A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department crime scene technician has been called in to collect evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is urged to call San Marino police at 626-300-0720.