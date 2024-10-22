VIDEO: Pursuit suspect crashes into San Fernando resident's front yard

Some terrifying moments unfolded in the San Fernando Valley late Monday night, authorities said.

Officials with the San Fernando Police Department said it all started around 11:30 p.m. at the La Rinda Plaza, located in the 700 block of South Workman Street. The department said the city’s license plate reader picked up a stolen vehicle and it was located in the shopping plaza.

A short time later, officers initiated a pursuit in the plaza’s parking lot The suspect then proceeded into the residential area where the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a resident’s fence.

Authorities said there were four people inside the car and that took ran away from the scene after the crash, while the driver and another passenger stayed inside the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital. His condition was unclear, but officials confirmed he was walking and talking. The passenger was detained and released.

The two other passengers remain at large.

Those with information are asked to contact San Fernando PD.