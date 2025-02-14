Over $275 million worth of cocaine seized in San Diego by Coast Guard

A major drug bust in San Diego as the US Coast Guard offloaded more than $275 million worth of illegal cocaine.

The crew of Cutter Waseche seized 37,256 pounds of cocaine on Thursday.

According to Coast Guard officials, the offload was a result of 11 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche from the months of December 2024 to February 2025.

"This offload represents a small part of a large and enduring multinational, multi-agency effort to combat international drug cartels and deter the flow of illegal narcotics coming to the United States, said Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area.

During a press conference Thursday, he said drug trafficking is the financial fuel for cartels, who bring illegal cocaine and fentanyl into the US.

The Coast Guard is increasing their operations to disrupt and seize transnational shipments of illicit drugs.