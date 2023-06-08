San Clemente beaches closing earlier

Beaches in San Clemente are closing two hours earlier effective immediately.

City Council voted to close beaches at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.

It won't be enforced until new signs are posted later this month.

The change comes in response to an incident last month when a group of teens attacked three Marines on the beach. Officials said they're also worried about other public safety concerns like an increase in homelessness and sand erosion.

Last month, the council approved $1.5 million to hire four more sheriff's deputies to patrol the areas.