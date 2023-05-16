San Bernardino traffic stop leads to deadly shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting after a suspect opened fire on an officer in San Bernardino overnight.

Officials with the San Bernardino Police Department said officers attempted a traffic stop near Base Line and Berkeley streets when the suspect took off around 11:55 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses said following the failed traffic stop, the suspect drove through a black iron fence and into the parking lot of an auto body shop. Footage from the scene shows a patrol vehicle with a flat tire and apparent bullet holes in the front windshield where the suspect reportedly fired at officers with an alleged assault-style weapon.

At least one suspect was barricaded inside the parking lot and eventually, a SWAT team was called in to assist.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

