San Bernardino crash sends person flying from car, over moving truck

One person was hospitalized after a wild rollover crash in San Bernardino Friday night, which sent one person flying from their vehicle, over a moving truck and into a convenience store parking lot.

It happened at the Alta Dena store at the intersection of Madison Street N. and Base Line Street W. The timestamp on security camera footage showed the crash happening just after 8 p.m.

Much of the crash wasn't visible from the security cameras, but the sounds of the crash could be heard. A car, seemingly going through the nearby traffic light, lost control and crashed into a car parked in the parking lot. Two onlookers nearby were able to get out of the way in time. Then, one person was seen flying out of the car, over a U-Haul truck parked nearby, and into the parking lot.

SUGGESTED: Infant orphaned after mom, dad, sister killed in suspected DUI crash on New Year's Eve

Video taken from the scene showed the aftermath of the crash. A red vehicle had smashed into the parked car, then flipped over it entirely before settling.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. It wasn't immediately clear whether the person brought to the hospital was the same person who was thrown from the car, nor did police provide any information on that person's condition.

No other information was immediately available.