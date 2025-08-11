California parents arrested after toddler found walking alone near railroad without shoes

The Brief Bradley Underwood and Sara Estrada were arrested for child abuse after their 2-year-old child was found walking alone, without shoes, near a railroad in Needles. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, both parents were under the influence.



A California couple were arrested for child abuse after their toddler was found alone, walking near a railroad overpass.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, on Sunday, August 10, deputies from the Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department responded to the area of Broadway Street and L Street in regard to a report of a toddler walking near a railroad.

The department said the child was 2 1/2-years-old and had no shoes on.

During the investigation, the child's parents, identified as Bradley Underwood and Sara Estrada, arrived on scene. While being questioned, officials said they both displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant. A search warrant was issued at the house in Needles where officials found additional evidence. It's unclear what additional evidence was located.



Underwood was arrested on charges of child abuse and violation of post-release community supervision. He remains in custody with no bail. Estrada was arrested for child abuse and remains in custody with bail set at $50,000.



The toddler was transported to the Colorado River Station where Child Protective Services took her into their care. The condition of the toddler was not released.