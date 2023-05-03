The Weeknd is a busy artist but has been unapologetic in remembering his roots.

That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise when he announced his new partnership with Blue Bottle Coffee to create a new product line called Samra Origins. According to a tweet from the "Starboy" singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, the coffee is named after his mother "and created in her image."

Additionally, the multi-award-winning music mogul describes the partnership as "an ode to my family's homeland of Ethiopia." This is because, according to Blue Bottle's website, "showcases the best coffees from the region."

Blue Bottle will also be donating to Tesfaye's XO Humanitarian Fund to support lifesaving emergency operations in Ethiopia and other areas around the world.

"Blue Bottle and The Weeknd’s partnership is built on a framework of belief in the people of Ethiopia and communities in need, ensuring they receive aid when it’s needed most," a spokesperson for Blue Bottle said in a statement. "Blue Bottle pledged their contribution in the form of a straightforward donation to ensure a lasting impact was made at the commencement of the partnership."

"I’m excited to launch this new project that supports Ethiopia’s incredible coffee heritage and honors the home of my ancestors," Tesfaye said in a statement via Blue Bottle's website. "It’s a true passion project that I hope will inspire curiosity and support for the country’s people and culture."

Samra Origins is expected to be brewed first on May 9.

To learn more about the partnership and Samra Origins, click here.