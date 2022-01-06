Sacramento man buys stolen San Francisco French bulldog; returns her

article

A French bulldog stolen from its owner on New Year's Day while out on a walk in San Francisco has been returned by a Good Samaritan, police said.

Police said that someone from Sacramento saw on social media that "Rosie" had been violently stolen on Jan. 1, which he didn't know when he had bought the dog.

He called the police tip line on Monday and police confirmed that it was the same stolen dog.

Rosie was reunited with her owner.

Neither the owner nor the Sacramento man wanted to be identified.

Also on Monday, a Contra Costa County Sherriff's deputy found the alleged suspect vehicle, a Chrysler 4-door sedan, in San Pablo.

The driver was detained, and at this point, police do not think this person was the robbery suspect.

The Chrysler was towed to SFPD Crime Scene Investigations to process it for possible evidence. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

