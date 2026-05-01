Fire concerns grow in Pacific Palisades as brush builds, reservoir remains offline

The Brief Fire concerns are rising in Pacific Palisades as dry brush accumulates in burn scar areas and a key reservoir remains out of service. Residents are urging more aggressive vegetation clearing, especially on nearby public and state-managed land, as fire season approaches. Officials say efforts are underway, including inspections, defensible space work and vegetation management, but frustration remains among some residents.



Fire concerns are growing again in Pacific Palisades as dry brush builds across burn scar areas and a key reservoir remains out of service.

Months after last year’s Palisades Fire, charred hillsides are now filling in with new vegetation — creating what residents describe as dangerous fuel conditions.

"We need help. This is dead brush on top of dead brush," said Luzanne Otte, a Palisades resident.

At the same time, the Santa Ynez Reservoir is once again offline and empty while it undergoes repairs to its cover. During last year’s fire, the reservoir was also out of service, contributing to water supply issues as firefighters battled the flames.

As a backup, crews have installed about six miles of emergency water lines in the area. The system is filled and ready, but dry brush is already growing nearby, raising concerns as fire season approaches.

The city of Los Angeles has begun notifying residents that brush inspections and defensible space checks will start Friday. Officials say clearing vegetation is critical to reducing wildfire risk.

Still, thousands of burned lots across the Palisades remain exposed as rebuilding continues.

Otte said while residents are being urged to clear their properties, similar urgency is needed on nearby public land.

"It is important to clear your lots for the same reasons it would be important to clear state park land," Otte said. "It’s a mixed bag. We don’t need to punish people who have already been through enough."

Some residents say they are frustrated by what they see as a lack of visible work on nearby state land, particularly in areas where the fire originally started.

In a statement, a California State Parks representative said crews have been actively working in and around Topanga State Park following the January 2025 firestorms.

According to the agency, efforts include clearing 33 acres of highly flammable invasive vegetation along Topanga Canyon, managing additional invasive grass areas, and working with more than 850 nearby homes on defensible space improvements.

State Parks officials said the work is part of a broader strategy to reduce wildfire risk and improve resilience across the Santa Monica Mountains, including removing hazardous vegetation and expanding community engagement.

Meanwhile, residents, volunteers and city crews continue clearing brush from burned neighborhoods — with many calling for that same level of urgency on state-managed land.

"Whether or not it’s peak fire season, it doesn’t matter," Otte said. "The levels and layers of incompetence are inconceivable to me."