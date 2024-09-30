Did Sabrina Carpenter play a part in the indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams?

The Brief New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources. While performing in New York City, Sabrina Carpenter bragged about getting the mayor indicted. The New York Post claimed that Sabrina may have played a minor role in the indictment thanks to the 2023 music video for her hit song, "Feather."



Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter may have inadvertently played a role in the indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams, according to the New York Post.

Carpenter used a Brooklyn church as a set for her controversial music video "Feather," and the Brooklyn diocese was so appalled by the production that they demoted Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who approved the shoot, sparking a probe that potentially unraveled a string of misdeeds and possible crimes.

The racy music video features men bloodily killing themselves over Carpenter before she is seen wearing a little black dress at the alter of the church.

According to the Post, last week the feds subpoenaed the church, requesting information on the church's business dealings, and that reportedly led back to the mayor. Diocese officials did not specifically comment on the "Feather" music video controversy, but said in a statement to the Post that "it would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing,"

The Post reported that officials with the diocese further alluded to the federal investigation ensnaring Gigantiello and Adams’ ex-chief of staff Frank Carone: "The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest."

While performing NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, Carpenter reportedly bragged about getting the mayor indicted. So far, though, no comment from anyone involved.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Adams is accused of, among other allegations, raking in more than $10,000 from illegal contributions by using false certifications to game the city’s matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small dollar donations. He is also accused of working with a Turkish senior official who "facilitated many straw donations" to Adams and arranged for Adams and his companions to receive free or discounted travel on Turkey’s national airline to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, and Turkey.

New York Mayor Eric Adams. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Adams pleaded not guilty Friday to federal bribery charges, firmly rejecting allegations that he accepted overseas travel, campaign cash and other perks from foreign interests seeking to harness his influence.

The Associated Press and FOX 5 New York contributed to this report.