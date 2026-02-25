The rise of Ruth E. Carter: From Massachusetts dreamer to Hollywood icon

As FOX 11 continues to celebrate Black Heritage Month, we share the story of one of the most celebrated women in Hollywood.

What we know:

You may not see her on-camera, but her work has played a crucial role in several iconic films – Ruth E. Carter is the most nominated Black woman in Oscar history.

"Costume design became something that felt very natural for me as an artist," she told Good Day LA’s Amanda Salas.

The design genius has worked with Ryan Coogler, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay, and more. She is Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

"Legend, icon, visionary, these are actual words that people on YouTube have said about you," FOX 11 entertainment reporter Amanda Salas told Carter.

In response, Carter expressed gratitude.

"Oh my goodness, I am just so honored. I feel like it's like a career achievement, and I'm receiving so many flowers. You know, I hadn't counted, you know, anything up," she said.

As of 2026, she has received five Academy Award nominations. She has won twice for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther" and "Black Panther:Wakanda Forever." This year, she's nominated for her work on "Sinners," which also made history as the most nominated film with 16 nods.

"This time is different because I am celebrating with the entire cast and crew. We have been blanketed with nominations," she explained. "I get to celebrate like I think the way that it's supposed to be, you know, I don't want to be on my own island celebrating. I want to be with everyone and that's what makes this one so great and so special."

The backstory:

Before the Hollywood spotlight, there was a young girl with a dream in Massachusetts.

She started out in theater arts and went onto study at Hampton University, an HBCU. Now, she is considered the most sought-after costume designer in the industry.

"I grew up as a girl who loved to draw. I have two siblings that are artists. My oldest brother, Robert, is a visual artist. By the time I decided to become a costume designer, I felt like I had already this passion for art and I taught myself how to sew and so I knew a little bit about garment," Carter said.

She continued to say, " I never wanted to wear anything I made. I just looked at it like it was textile art and I was creating something. I was raised to acknowledge black excellence. Black excellence was always in our conversation. Even as a kid, we had Black History Month in school and I always the kid who was bringing in, you know, sculptures and artifacts and postcards and things that we shared."

As an accomplished artist, she shared what she’s most proud of.

"I feel like I'm so proud to have started with Spike Lee, who had a vision of seeing representation in not only in front of the camera, but also behind the camera. And I was able to fulfill a vision, a dream that he had for me, for us, for all of in the film industry and to propel forward, to work with Ryan Coogler. Who is also concerned about representation, but he's a new generation. And to be able to be the bridge is something I just can't even put into words," she said.