Gov. Ron DeSantis files with FEC, launches presidential campaign ahead of Twitter announcement

article

Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission moving him one step closer to formally announcing his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

Sources told FOX News they expect DeSantis to make his formal announcement on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET during a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter.

For months, DeSantis has shied away from answering whether or not he would run for the presidential nomination, but speculation was high with the Miami Herald predicting some type of announcement on Wednesday.

The newspaper pointed to several clues, including an event at the Four Seasons on Wednesday and Thursday in which donors and supporters had reportedly been invited to make fundraising calls which are formally only allowed after he files paperwork.

RELATED: Gov. Ron Desantis addresses potential 2024 presidential run: ‘You either gotta put up or shut up'

DeSantis has also been traveling like a candidate with visits to early-voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

A source close to DeSantis also confirmed that his political operation is in the process of moving to a new location in Tallahassee, outside its previous spot at the state’s Republican headquarters.

Earlier this week the governor changed his Twitter handle from @rondesantisfl to just @Rondesantis . His wife Casey also removed Florida from her Twitter handle.

On Monday night, he spoke to a crowd of Christian broadcasters in Orlando, touting some of the recent bills he's pushed forward in Florida, including a 6-week abortion ban, book bans, and the elimination. of pronouns in schools

DeSantis is expected to hold a rally in Dunedin sometime between May 30 and June 1, but Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri not city of Dunedin spokesperson Sue Burness told FOX 13 they have not heard from the governor’s team about any such event.