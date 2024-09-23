Man goes on racist tirade during road rage incident on 405 Freeway in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a road rage incident involving a mustached man shouting racial epithets at a 65-year-old man near the Santa Monica exit on the 405 Freeway near West Los Angeles. The video, filmed by the 65-year-old’s wife from inside their vehicle, captures the altercation.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, said they were attempting to merge onto the exit during rush hour just before 6 a.m. on Friday, September 20, when another driver hit their car. The video shows the man screaming at the older driver and trying to grab the phone from the wife, all while hurling racial insults. Other drivers passing by can also be heard in the background.

The couple’s son has filed a police report with the LAPD, providing both the video and photographs. He claims that his father was pulled from the vehicle and assaulted before his mother began recording.

FOX 11 was able to locate the man in the video, who insists he never attacked the older man. As of Monday evening, the man says he has yet to hear from LAPD and was not arrested over the weekend.

The man issued the following statement detailing his version of the incident:

"Morning of 9/20 I was in an accident with [name redacted] after he cut me off coming out of a through lane to get onto Santa Monica Blvd [during] heavy traffic in [in] the [a.m.], when he merged into me within the solid white line where he shouldn’t have and must’ve passed 2 dozen other cars that were waiting patiently. Unfortunately I lost my temper and starting saying many inappropriate things that I didn’t mean or have no real belief in but I know can really get under someone’s skin, I’m also Latino and I’m darker then he is! I have no excuse for what I said other then I was just angry and was saying whatever could get a reaction. I never hit or harmed [name redacted] despite what he’s claiming. I think there’s a lesson to be learned on both sides. Watch what you say in a time of anger, don’t lose your temper but also don’t be an inconsiderate driver, traffic is already hard enough especially in west LA. I would like to apologize to the people of my community and my culture for my anger and for what I said. Pura Vida."