Riverside man arrested after police find roommate's body buried in yard

A Riverside man was arrested after police found the remains of his roommate in their backyard.

On Tuesday, October 15, around 7:45 p.m., Riverside Police responded to a home on the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive following reports that a resident had not been seen or heard from for several days.

During their visit, a man in the house made statements claiming he killed his roommate.

That man, identified as 48-year-old Richard Thomas Martinez, was detained while police searched the home.

Detectives, along with sheriff’s cadaver dogs, quickly found a crime scene in the backyard.

As detectives began digging the area, they found human remains. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Bradley Minder.

Detectives say Minder and Martinez got into an altercation. Martinez then allegedly killed Minder and buried him in the backyard.

Martinez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder and is being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Ricky Barajas at (951) 353-7213 or EBarajas@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Richard Glover at (951) 353-7134 or RGlover@RiversideCA.gov.



